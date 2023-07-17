South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol vows to overhaul country's approach to harsh weather

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday vowed to "completely overhaul" the country's approach to harsh weather from climate change. His statement came after at least 40 people lost their lives in flooding and landslides during monsoon rains.

In a search for more victims, the rescue workers emptied a flooded underpass in central Cheongju after the vehicles were trapped in the tunnel by flash floods, said the interior ministry. Nine people are still missing in the country.

South Korea is severely affected by the torrential rains that have caused widespread flooding and landslides in the country, with rivers bursting their banks and reservoirs and dams overflowing. More rains are expected in the coming days.

"This kind of extreme weather event will become commonplace, we must accept climate change is happening, and deal with it," President Yoon Suk Yeol said during an emergency response meeting Monday.

The idea that extreme weather linked to climate change "is an anomaly and can't be helped needs to be completely overhauled", he said, calling for "extraordinary determination" to improve the country's preparedness and response.

He said that the country will "mobilise all available resources", that includes military and police, to help accelerate the rescue efforts.

"The rainy season is not over yet, and the forecast is now that there will be torrential rain again tomorrow," he added.

Also read: South Korea rain fury: Rescuers recover 13 bodies from flooded tunnel Yoon returns from overseas trip Yoon, who was away on an overseas trip, came back early on Monday. After the emergency response meeting, he travelled to Yecheon in North Gyeongsang province, which is one of the most severely affected villages in the country.

"I've never seen something like this in my life, hundreds of tonnes of rocks rolling down from the mountain," Yoon told the villagers.

"I'll do everything I can to restore the village," he added.

Earlier, Yoon, in a video-linked emergency meeting, had expressed disappointment that some regions failed to take pre-emptive measures against the severe weather.

He had instructed Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to utilise all available resources to minimise casualties and urged the weather agency to promptly issue forecasts, as more heavy rain is anticipated in the coming days, according to his office. Fatal flooding of underpass On Monday, the South Korean government and police launched a separate enquiry into the disastrous flooding of the underpass in Cheongju.

Early on Saturday, a nearby river overflowed and broke a barricade that caused flooding in the area, and left nearly 10 vehicles trapped inside.

At least 13 people lost their lives in the incident and rescue workers released a statement warning that the toll could further rise.

The Prime Minister's Secretariat said there had been reports of calls to police requesting an emergency evacuation order for nearby residents as well as emergency closure of the tunnel an hour before the disaster struck.

"This investigation is to find out the cause of the failure to protect the precious life of the people," it said in a statement.

On Monday, Yoon said that the mismanagement of danger zones was the major cause behind the incident.

Preemptive evacuations and road closures were the "basic principles of preventing the loss of lives in disaster response", he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

