South Korea orders striking doctors back to work as emergency units turn away patients

South Korea’s government officially ordered thousands of striking doctors to get back to work immediately after the biggest hospitals across the country were forced to cancel operations and turn away patients who sought emergency care, on Wednesday (Feb 21).

South Korea’s warning

South Korea officially ordered doctors and medical workers who have walked off the job over proposed reforms to get back to work, a step that could lead to legal punishments if they don’t.

WATCH | Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike? More than 8,800 junior doctors – over 71 per cent of the trainee workforce – have quit, said South Korea’s Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, on Wednesday.

On Wednesday alone, 7,813 trainee doctors had not shown up for work, a five-fold increase since the protests began on Monday, according to Park.

A recent plan proposed by the government to increase the number of medical students in a bid to boost healthcare staffing in remote areas of the country, as well as meet the demands of one of the world’s most rapidly ageing societies has led to widespread protests and criticism.

The government accused trainee doctors of putting their rights before the lives of patients. “The basic calling of medical professionals is to protect the health and lives of the people, and any group action that threatens this cannot be justified,” said Park.

He also called the walkout a violation of South Korean law, as medical workers cannot refuse the so-called return to work orders “without justifiable grounds”.

South Korea’s Safety Minister Lee Sang-min later threatened the protest leaders with possible arrest. “The police and the prosecutors’ office will consult and take measures against any group or individuals who are leading collective action, including arrest and investigation,” said Lee.

Impact on hospitals

As the protests grew, on Wednesday, South Korea’s general hospitals which heavily rely on trainees for emergency operations and surgeries were reportedly left paralysed.

Cancer patients and pregnant women needing C-sections have seen procedures cancelled or delayed, as per local media reports.

Around a third and a half of scheduled surgeries at the five major hospitals have reportedly been cancelled due to the walkout.

Why are the doctors protesting?

South Korea’s government has argued that the reforms are essential citing the low number of doctors in the country and the ageing population.

However, the doctors have said that universities aren’t ready to offer quality education since the government, as per its proposal, has sought to increase the nationwide medical school admissions cap by 2,000 from next year.

The 2,000 additional admissions “is a nonsensical figure,” the Korean Intern Residents Association said in a statement Tuesday (Feb 20) and called the plan a political ploy ahead of a general election in April.

The protesters have also argued that South Korea has enough doctors and that the government needs to address working conditions and pay before recruiting more students.