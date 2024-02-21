Zelensky calls for urgent meet with Polish government to solve border blockade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday (Feb 21) expressed his anger over the current Poland-Ukraine tensions and said that only Russia would be "rejoicing". He also proposed a meeting with Warsaw over repeated blockades by Polish farmers who are angry at what they say is unfair competition from Kyiv.

Zelensky invited Prime Minister Donald Tusk to join the meeting and said, "I have instructed my government to be on the border between our countries as soon as possible, by February 24."

"This is national security... I am ready to be at the border," he added added.

The blockade by the farmers could hamper weapons deliveries, with tensions between the two European nations getting worse.

Amid tensions, a Polish protestor's banner called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to come get Ukraine "in order".

Such banners have led to outrage, with Poland saying that it was investigating the matter.

So far, the offices of Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda have not made any comment.

Polish farmers have been preventing Ukrainian lorries from entering their nation in protest of what they see as unfair competition from cheaper Ukrainian imports.

On Tuesday, the farmers began a new round of protests, blocking approximately 100 roads leading to the border and forcing the opening of two Ukrainian railcars at the Medyka border crossing.

Notably, the Polish roads which are being blocked have been an export lifeline for Ukraine.

In the current situation - the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv is also relying on imported Western military aid to keep fending off Russia.

"This blockade on the border, unfortunately, increases the threat to the supply of weapons to our guys at the front," Zelensky said, further adding that "only Moscow is rejoicing now".

In a statement on Wednesday, Poland's foreign ministry said that it "notes with the greatest concern the appearance of anti-Ukrainian slogans and slogans praising Vladimir Putin and the war he is waging during the recent agricultural blockades".

