South Korea ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee jailed for corruption

South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, on Wednesday (Jan 28) was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison after a court found her guilty of accepting bribes linked to the Unification Church. Her sentence came days after her husband and former president, Yoon Suk Yeol, was jailed over actions linked to his disastrous 2024 martial law declaration. "The defendant is sentenced to one year and eight months' imprisonment," Judge Woo In-sung of the Seoul Central District Court said while delivering the verdict.

The corruption and bribery case

Kim is facing three criminal trials, and the ruling on Wednesday is the first. The sentencing was televised live. Prosecutors accused her of receiving bribes and luxury gifts worth at least 200,000 dollars from business figures and religious groups, including the Unification Church.

Investigators said the gifts included two Chanel handbags and a diamond necklace, allegedly offered as part of an effort to gain influence over the president’s inner circle. Unification Church leader Han Hak ja has also been indicted and is currently on trial in connection with the case. She "stood above the law," and colluded with the religious sect to undermine "the constitutionally mandated separation of religion and state," said prosecutor Min Joong ki, warning that South Korea’s institutions had been "severely undermined" by abuses of power.

The former first lady has meanwhile been cleared of separate charges related to stock price manipulation and violations of political funding laws.

Creating history with jail time