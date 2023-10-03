South Korea detains 22 Chinese nationals on suspicion of illegal entry attempt

South Korean police on Tuesday (Oct 3) arrested at least 22 Chinese nationals, who tried to smuggle themselves into South Korea across the sea. The authorities have launched an investigation.

Korea JoongAng Daily, the English edition of the South Korean national daily newspaper JoongAng Ilbo, reported that 21 people were earlier arrested while illegally parking at a port in western South Korea.

Most of the detainees are said to be in their 40s. The probe will determine the purpose of illegal entry and the route they had travelled.

Another person escaped using a taxi, but was arrested later at the home of an acquaintance in Ansan City, Gyeonggi Province, the newspaper reported.

The South Korean coast guard, Boryeong police and the military carried out the operation with coordinated efforts.

As per the report, the coast guard and the Boryeong police said that the 32nd Infantry Division spotted an unidentified ship located 2.3 kilometres (1.4 miles) offshore southwest of Sinheuk-dong, Boryeong, at 1:53am (local time).

The coast guard was alerted by the military when they observed people on the ship apparently jumping into the water.

According to the newspaper, around 500 personnel from the 32nd Infantry Division were deployed to the scene. They were along with the Korean Coast Guard when they apprehended the Chinese individuals.

As quoted, a Boryeong police official said: "All of those that had been taken into custody are believed to be Chinese nationals and left from China. We are still conducting an investigation on their final destination and if they had help from inside Korea."

Local reports also said that the ship was illegally parked near the Daecheon Port in New Heidong, Boryeong City, Chungcheongnam Province, South Korea.

One of the stowaways escaped at the time of the arrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

