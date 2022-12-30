South Korea becomes latest nation to impose Covid curbs on Chinese travellers

South Korea on Friday imposed restrictions on travellers from China amid a spike in Covid infections in the latter country. South Korea has imposed visa restrictions, and testing requirements on such travellers, and is also limiting flights.

"Until February next year, those entering (South Korea) from China will be required to undergo a Covid test before and after their arrivals," South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, news agency AFP reported.

Han said that the government "is inevitably strengthening some anti-epidemic measures" to prevent the spread of Covid in South Korea due to the worsening pandemic situation in China.

Travellers from China will have to provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before boarding an aircraft to South Korea, or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before departure.

Prime Minister Han said on Friday that these travellers will be required to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, adding the government is scaling back the number of flights from China and all flights (from China) will now have to land only at South Korea's Incheon International Airport.

South Korea will also restrict issuing of short-term visas to Chinese nationals until the end of January next year. However, this excludes public officials, diplomats and people with crucial humanitarian and business purposes.

South Korea is the latest country to impose Covid restrictions on China after the United States, India, Italy and Japan imposed their measures- citing a lack of details from Beijing on variants and concerns over a new wave of infections.

Meanwhile, the Chinese state media has hit out at the curbs imposed by countries by calling them unfounded and discriminatory. A report by the Global Times late Thursday said, "The real intention is to sabotage China's three years of Covid-19 control efforts and attack the country's system."

(With inputs from agencies)

