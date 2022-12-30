WHO ‘concerned’ about increase of COVID-19 cases in China, calls restrictions by countries ‘understandable’

As more and more countries are imposing restrictions on travellers from China amid the recent surge in cases in the country, Beijing’s state media, called these mandates “discriminatory”. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief, on Thursday, called the measures “understandable” given the lack of information from China.

In a statement, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, urged China to be more forthcoming about the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“We remain concerned about the evolving situation and we continue encouraging China to track the COVID-19 virus and vaccinate the highest risk people. We continue to offer our support for clinical care and protecting its health system,” said Tedros on Twitter.

This also comes after countries including the United States, India, Italy and Japan, among others and most recently South Korea have mandated Covid tests for travellers from China. “In the absence of comprehensive information from China, it is understandable that countries around the world are acting in ways that they believe may protect their populations. COVID-19,” said the WHO chief.

Notably, no measures have been imposed in the 27-nation bloc, European Union as its health agency says they were not warranted for the moment. However, on Wednesday, at least half of the passengers on a flight from China to Italy tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the US has also raised concerns about possible variants of the virus amid the lack of data from China. Similarly, Tedros referring to his recent press conference on the subject also wrote, “in order to make a comprehensive risk assessment of the COVID-19 situation on the ground in China, WHO needs more detailed information.”

Tedros had also previously, in a press conference on December 21 expressed concerns about the reports of an uptick in cases emerging from China. As well as called for detailed data on the severity of the disease, hospital admissions and intensive care requirements from China.

The recent uptick in cases has partly been attributed to Beijing’s sudden backtrack from its stringent ‘zero-Covid’ policy, following country-wide protests. Furthermore, several reports suggest that hospitals across China have been overwhelmed by this sudden increase in the number of infections.

Whereas Beijing has only reported one death on Thursday and earlier this week said that it would also end its mandatory quarantine on arrival from January 8 prompting people to travel abroad. But inbound passengers are required to produce a negative PCR test within 48 hours before departure.

(With inputs from agencies)

