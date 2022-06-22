South Africa’s main opposition party requests FBI to probe Ramaphosa

The Democratic Alliance, South Africa's second largest political party, said on Tuesday that they have written to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to investigate President Cyril Ramphosa for alleged money laundering.

"Specifically, we have requested that the FBI consider investigating the source of the funds and whether the funds were brought into South Africa legitimately and declared to the appropriate authorities," John Steenhuisen, leader of the party, said.

Also read | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa rubbishes allegations of improper conduct, claims innocence

This comes after former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against the President, alleging him of corruption, money laundering and kidnapping, claiming that Ramaphosa concealed a robbery in which millions of dollars were stolen from his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

"We have recommended that the ledgers or journals which would have recorded the alleged sale of wild game at auction be requested from the president, to determine the identities of those involved in the suspicious cash transactions," Steenhuisen added.

Watch | South African President Cyril Ramaphosa suspends country's public protector Ombudswoman Mkhwebane

"A cash transaction within South Africa involving $4 million is deeply suspicious, and more so since the cash was then hidden in furniture, and its theft was investigated off the record and covered up," he said.

President Ramaphosa has, however, refuted these claims but confirmed that a robbery had taken place at the President’s farm in Limpopo on or around February 9, 2020, in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen, and that the incident had been reported to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the South African Police Service for investigation.

Also read | Ryanair drops Afrikaans test after backlash in South Africa

Besides the FBI, the DA said they have written to several other agencies to investigate the matter.

Other political parties in the country have also called on the state agencies to act quickly and investigate the matter. Few even called on the President to step aside from his duties until the matter is investigated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.