South Africa to reopen 20 land borders

South Africa has decided to reopen 20 land borders on Monday with a new set of rules.

In a statement on Saturday, Department of Home Affairs said, the move follows a cabinet decision to reopen the 20 land borders to ordinary travel.

The country’s land borders have been closed since January 11 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi is scheduled to be at Lebombo Border Post, Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza at Beitbridge and Director-General Tommy Makhode at Maseru Bridge and Ficksburg on Monday, February 15, 2021, when the land ports of entry reopen, the statement said.

Minister Motsoaledi said any person presenting themselves at any of the borders with fake COVID-19 certificates will be denied entry and barred from visiting South Africa for a period of at least five years.

“We appeal to travellers to ensure that they have all the requisite travel documents, including valid Covid-19 tests, when they present themselves to officials at our borders. Truck drivers should adhere to laws, regulations and agreements in place in the border area. This will go a long way in minimising congestion,” Minister Motsoaledi said.