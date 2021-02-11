South Africa extends national state of disaster by another month

South African cabinet has announced the extension of the country’s national state of disaster by one more month.

In its statement, the government said that the national state of disaster will now continue until March 15.

The country will mark one year since the national state of disaster was first implemented last year in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The national state of disaster will be gazetted and officially extended from February 15 to March 15 by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma.

These regulations are set out to stop the further spread of Covid-19 and minimize its effects. Anyone found in violation may be fined or imprisoned.

As on Wednesday, South Africa reported 1.48 million Covid-19 positive cases and 47,145 deaths.