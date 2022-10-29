South Africa tightens security for scheduled major events following terror alert

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has slammed the spreading of fake news regarding possible terror attack in South Africa.

"NATJOINTS notes with concern the proliferation of false or misleading messages about possible targets of terrorist attacks. The general public is discouraged from sharing misleading information on social media platforms about terror attacks to avoid creating unnecessary panic and alarm," it said in a statement on Friday.

This comes after the US embassy in South Africa issued an alert on Thursday, warning of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton on 29 and 30 October. While no details were given, the embassy warned its citizens to avoid large gatherings .

NATJOINTS which comprises of South Africa's various government departments as led by State Security Agency (SSA), South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed that the country will have over 500 events from 28 to 30 October 2022, of which more than 200 of those will be hosted in Gauteng province.

In a separate statement, NATJOINTS said that all law enforcement agencies have been deployed and are on high alert to ensure that Saturday's ceremony to handover a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu Ka Zwelinthini in KwaZulu-Natal province goes well.

48,000 guests are expected to be in attendance including Heads of States, Former Presidents, Traditional leaders and other dignitaries, it confirmed.

"Attendees are advised that dangerous weapons including traditional spears won’t be allowed in the venue," it said.

