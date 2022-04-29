South Africa on the verge of COVID-19 fifth wave as cases and hospitalisations continue to rise

The COVID-19 cases are rising all around the world and South Africa, a country where the delta and Omicron variants of the virus caused a major issue, is no different. There has been an increase in cases lately and officials fear that the African nation may be entering the fifth wave of the pandemic.

According to the scientists in South Africa, the country has seen a huge rise in case due to the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants and that can result into the beginning of the fifth wave. There has been some variation to Omicron, but the experts are not worried with the slight changes.

In an official health briefing, health minister Joe Phaahla said that the experts have not found any new variant and although hospitalisation has gone up, the death rate has remained constant.

South Africa had the worst case and death numbers in Africa during the fourth wave of COVID-19 and the experts are fearing a similar issue if they experience the fifth wave around May-June.

Overall, around 3.7 million Covid cases have been reported in South Africa till now with the death toll crossing 100,000. It was pointed out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) that South Africa was partly responsible for the surge of COVID-19 cases in the African continent.

The last few months have seen a resurgence of COVID-19 cases all around the world. China and South Korea have reported record number of cases with Shanghai and parts of Beijing going into lockdown and the government conducting mass testing in various parts of the country.

(With inputs from agencies)