Exclusive | Guyana is looking towards India as a global leader, says foreign minister Hugh Hilton Todd

Guyana Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Hilton Todd believes that India shares a deep bond with his country and the relationship between the two nations can be beneficial for both.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Todd called India a ‘strategic partner’ and said that the two countries have a lot in common and increased trade relations between them will be beneficial for both nations.

“We have established relations with India before we got our political independence. It is only fair to say that over the years of our relations, we've been strengthening and deepening our cooperation. We have been working very closely with India and India is a strategic partner of Guyana.”

“India is well-positioned in the development goals. We have great potential in terms of oil and gas, but we don't speak much on it. We focus on diversification and the sectors which have great potential and greater sustainability so for us, we see oil and gas as a gift,” Todd explained.

Since last year, India is looking to diversify their imports of crude oil and Todd believes that with Guyana’s resources, the two countries can reach an agreement in that sector.

“India has purchased 1 million barrels of crude oil. Looking at that and also our market, that level of trade will be valuable, and it shall be beneficial for the people of Guyana as well as India.”

Guyana is home to a number of Indian-origin people who went to the Caribbean islands many years ago and India have been an ally to Guyana since the first democratic election in 1992. Todd met with Indian minister of external affairs S Jaishankar to discuss the relationship between the two nations.

Also read | Taliban fire 50 university professors, to replace them with clerics

“When the first democratic election happened in 1992, we were a bankrupt nation. India has been so good and kind with Guyana in terms of the social sector as well, in terms of being a partner as well even though we are geographically apart. We have closer ties in technological advancements,”

“We have paved the way in terms of policies in the ease of travel, ease of business, healthcare, education, security, etc. In terms of access, there is no challenge, and we have to do a bit more in terms of promoting Guyana in the cities here and Guyana is looking toward India not only as a regional leader but even as a global leader,” he said about their relations with India.

Todd also spoke about the number of cricketers like Keemo Paul and Shimron Hetmyer playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and how the sport connects both India and Guyana.

Also read | End of regulatory crackdown? China to hold symposium with Big Tech firms

“Cricket shows a lot of friendship. It is the most popular sport in Guyana and people from there are here in the IPL. There's a lot of activity in the cricket field and I think it’s good for the region and its good for the sportsmanship. It is also good for the cultural aspect and cricket for us is a very valuable sport. People in Guyana have stars here in India that they follow and they respect,”

“He (India PM) spoke about cricket. He wanted to know who our star was,” he concluded.