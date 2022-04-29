Taliban fire 50 qualified university professors, to replace them with clerics & own members

As per a report by an Afghanistan daily, the country’s rulers, the Taliban, have now fired fifty qualified professors at Balkh University in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, and would be hiring people they deem fit.

Reportedly, these professors are to be replaced by members of the Taliban and clerics.

Hasht-e-Subh Daily, reports that one of the fired professors told them about the dismissal and mentioned a list of fifty staff.

Furthermore, according to the professor, they were fired due to their ethnicity. Among those dismissed are 27 Tajiks, 12 Hazaras, five Pashtuns, two Arabs, two Sadats, one Uzbek and one Bayat.

Three of the fired academics had doctorates, 36 master's degrees, and ten bachelor's degrees, according to sources. They were reportedly segregated by Abdullah Safi, the Taliban representative at Balkh University.

Abdullah Safi, the Taliban representative at Balkh University, is said to have separated them. As per an ANI report, Safi has already sacked eight staff from Balkh University's administrative and financial department and has appointed seven of his candidates thus far.

The Taliban is retaliating against the Afghan intelligentsia, who have repeatedly attacked the Islamic Emirate administration.

According to the Afghan local media, the Taliban has also issued a decree to remove Persian from the Supreme Court bill and has removed the language from a number of other boards, including Balkh University.

