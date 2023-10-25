Israel vs Hamas: Soul-stirring survival story of a 9-day-old whose house was set on fire by terrorists

Baby Kai was just 9 days old when Hamas terrorists broke into his home in Kibbutz Nirim and set it ablaze. The infant’s fate hung in the balance, and the family had to take the risk of placing him away from lethal smoke in a spot where any terrorist could see him should they return.

The horror lasted for six hours and eventually, the nightmare turned into an amazing tale of miraculous survival.

The story was shared on X by a user Aviva Klompas. The mother of the infant also shared the horrifying experience with Channel 12, a TV channel in Israel.

"My mom who was with us grabbed Kai and he started crying. She put a finger in his mouth to shut him up as quickly as possible," mother Amy told Channel 12.

She along with her husband Uriel held the doorknob up even as the terrorists tried to enter the house. The family rushed to the “safe room,” beyond the reach of the gunmen.

“We began to see an orange light, thick flames and smoke,” she said, adding their house was set ablaze.

“The smoke still managed to get into the room,” she said.

Father Uriel sent out an SOS call to the community’s Whatsapp group.

"My house is on fire, we're locked in the shelter, please save us," he wrote.

“When we placed our little one on the windowsill, it was one of the hardest decisions we had to make. On the one hand, if we left him in the safe room, we thought he would probably inhale a lethal amount of smoke, but on the other hand, if we put him on the windowsill, the terrorists could have attacked him,” Uriel described the experience.

“We thought the worst, but we looked each other in the eye and said I love you, and that helped," he concluded.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) eventually came to their rescue, leading them and their neighbours to a nearby shelter.