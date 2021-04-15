Soon cats in UK likely to be microchipped as theft increases

Soon, cat owners in the United Kingdom will likely need to install microchips on their cats or face fines under new government plans, according to a report as Britain sees a rise in the number of felines being stolen.

According to the police data, in the last five years, there has been a three-time increase in the number of cats being stolen, with a significant 12.3 per cent rise in the previous year.

Cat owners are now being urged to get their pets microchipped in a similar manner as dogs are.

The Telegraph reported that the measure is being introduced to curb the thriving black market of stolen pets.

People who do not get their cats microchipped may face a fine of up to £500 (about USD 670).

"Last month the home secretary, the lord chancellor and the environment secretary met to discuss a cross-government approach to combatting this issue and we will announce next steps in due course. This builds upon the huge amounts of work already undertaken by junior ministers and officials to address this cruel and criminal practice," a government spokesperson was quoted as saying by The Guardian.