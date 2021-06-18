'Something we can't handle': US politicians raise concerns about UFO activities

Amid growing concerns against alien happenings in the world, a group of American politicians has warned the authorities against increasing "national security concerns" due to UFOs.

Some of the Congress members, who received details about the pending Pentagon report on activities of UFOs, fear that something bad is going on in the country that the authorities will fail to handle.

"Clearly, something's going on that we can’t handle," Tim Burchett, a Republican congressman from Tennessee told a local media house.

A Pentagon report is due before June 25 that details the threats posed by Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAPs) that have been spotted by several American jets, including footage from a Navy F-18 fighter jet that captured an object flying through the sky near the Sun.

Two reels of footage were leaked, in April and May, in which navy personnel caught triangular-shaped objects flying in the sky and the second showed oval-shaped flying objects near a navy ship.

Assuring that the authorities are taking this matter very seriously, Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democratic congressman from New York said, “I think it’s important to understand that there are legitimate questions involving the safety and security of our personnel, and in our operations and in our sensitive activities, and we all know that there’s [a] proliferation of technologies out there.” He also added that the US needs to understand "the space a little bit better".