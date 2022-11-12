Some countries resisted mentioning 1.5°C goal in COP27 text: US climate envoy

According to the United States special climate envoy John Kerry, several nations have objected to the mention of a worldwide goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius in the text of the COP27 summit in Egypt.

Kerry said when asked about opposition by some governments to mentioning the 1.5C target, "You're absolutely correct. There are very few countries, but a few, that have raised the issue of not mentioning this word or that word."

"But the fact is, that in Glasgow that was adopted, the language is there. And I know... Egypt doesn't intend to be the country that hosts a retreat from what was achieved in Glasgow," he added, referring to last year's COP summit in Scotland.

The Paris Agreement, which was signed in 2015 at a United Nations summit in France, was hailed as a major step forward in the global effort to combat climate change. It committed countries from across the world to attempt to keep the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees centigrade.

Since then, however, greenhouse gas emissions have increased, and scientists warn that if immediate and significant reductions are not made, the world may miss the target. Breaking the 1.5 degrees centigrade barrier puts the world at risk of experiencing the worst effects of global warming.

(with inputs from agencies)