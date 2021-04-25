Somali president's backers in gun clash with opponents, residents say

Supporters of Somalia`s President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and those opposed to the extension of his four-year term clashed on Sunday on the streets of the capital, residents said.

The president signed a law in mid-April extending his mandate for two years, stoking opposition inside Somalia and putting him on a collision course with Western and other donors opposed to the move.

Somalia, which plunged into war and chaos in 1991, has been struggling to re-establish the authority of central government and rebuild the nation, with international help. The failure to hold elections that were due in February sparked a new crisis.

"There is gunfire between pro-opposition military and government forces at Fagah Junction," Halima Osman, a resident of Fagah in Mogadishu, said after Reuters witnesses heard gunshots erupt in capital.

A Wion witness saw four military vehicles positioned in one place in the Fagah area.

Somalia`s lower house of parliament passed legislation to extend Mohamed`s tenure by up to two years, although the decision was rejected by the upper chamber.