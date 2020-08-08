Social media users inlay Beirut blast radius over their cities to contextualise the disaster

The trend has seen participation from people from Los Angeles, Hong Kong, London, Prague, Chicago, Cork, Kathmandu, and many others.

The massive explosion in Beirut killed over 150 people and injured 5,000 others on Tuesday. It also caused an estimated $3 billion in damage and leaving 300,000 people homeless in an instant.

The loss is unprecedented as it is huge. To this end, social media users have taken to educate their fellow countrymen about the extent of the damage caused by Tuesday’s ammonium nitrate explosion in Beirut.

They have started a new viral trend -- exploring how major cities in their countries would be affected if they were rocked by a blast of similar magnitude.

These users contextualised the scale of the disaster, and also raised money for disaster relief.

The Beirut blast was so powerful that it was felt as far away as northern Israel and Cyprus (240 km away), and measured as a 4.5 local magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale by the Seismological Observatory in Jordan. 
Observers estimate that the blast had an explosive yield of between 200 and 500 hundred tonnes of TNT.