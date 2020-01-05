Smart robots in the offing to help mine the moon

A California-based aviation and aerospace company is in the process of creating an army of autonomous robots that could be sent to the moon and mine its surface.

Pasadena, California situated OffWorld is a company which fans the idea of a future of robots in space. Before NASA carries out its manned mission to the moon, the idea is to have these robots up on the lunar surface to do the prep.

What's special about these robots is their ability to take autonomous decisions and carry out tasks on their own without needing any commands or timely supervision.

The robots are based on the existing technologies like mining on the earth surface and would be able to carry out tasks that have never been entrusted on machines before.

The company's vision is to create colonies of smart robots that would "under human supervision" aim to turn "the inner solar system into a better, gentler, greener place for life and civilization," as stated on OffWorld official website.

The company sees its many smart robots as the enabler of human expansion beyond planet earth. It has previously built rocket engines, spacecraft and launched several satellites.

