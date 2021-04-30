'Slow, but getting there': Russia says Twitter is removing 'banned content'

A few weeks after Russia slowed down the speed of the social media platform, it says Twitter is complying with demand to remove 'banned content'.

On Friday, Russian state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said that while the US-based social media platform is now removing the banned content, it is still taking too long to do as instructed by the authorities.

As per the regulator, Twitter has, till now, removed almost 60 per cent of such content. However, more than 1,000 illegal materials still remain accessible out of the initial 3,000 flagged content.

Russia had, at the beginning of this month, given them time till May 15, but has also acknowledged that the social media platform has increased the speed with which they are removing the ‘banned content’.

In addition to the already existing banned content, Roskomnadzor has identified 900 new cases of materials that need to be deleted from the platform.

On average, Twitter is now removing the newly-detected illegal content within 81 hours of the request — that is longer than the set deadline of 24 hours.

Roskomnadzor has also asked Twitter to delete all content that includes or promotes child pornography, drug abuse or motivating minors to commit suicide. Twitter has claimed that it already has a zero-tolerance policy for child sexual exploitation, and prohibits the promotion of suicide or self-harm.