Sleighing crime: 'Santa-cop' raids drug ring in Peruvian festive sting. Watch

Peruvian authorities executed a unique undercover operation on December 23, employing a police agent dressed as Father Christmas to infiltrate a dangerous neighbourhood near Lima. The plan led to the successful bust of a small drug ring operating in Huaral, approximately 70km north of Lima.

Colonel Walter Palomino, head of the National Police Green Squadron, told AFP that agents used the guise of Santa Claus to blend into the surroundings. The operation, dubbed a success, resulted in the arrest of two people involved in the illicit drug trade. Palomino humorously remarked, "Christmas came to the Evil Reindeer," referring to the seasonal nickname for the criminal gang.

Sledgehammer entry and drug bust

During the secret mission, the police officer disguised as the iconic white-bearded Santa Claus forcibly entered a house with a large sledgehammer, arresting one of the suspects.

Contrary to festive cheer, the operation yielded the confiscation of numerous packets of cocaine paste and marijuana. The police did not disclose specific details regarding the quantity or value of the seized drugs.

One of the arrested was presented to the media under the alias "The Grinch," inspired by the fictional character created by US children's author Dr Seuss.

Peruvian law enforcement, operating in one of the world's leading cocaine-producing nations, has a tradition of using disguises during anti-drug operations, often timed to coincide with special dates.

Halloween and Christmas have become occasions for police to employ creative disguises, ensuring the element of surprise in their efforts to combat drug-related crime.

Also read | Kerala: The sweet story of India's 'oldest' Christmas cake This festive-themed operation follows a pattern established in previous years. In 2022, before Christmas, police in Lima donned Santa and elf costumes, resulting in the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of 6,000 packets of cocaine paste.s