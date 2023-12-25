Colorado mall shooting: One dead, two critically injured in fight between two groups

One person was killed and two others critically injured in a shooting incident in a mall in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Sunday evening (Dec 24)

Police blamed the incident on a fight between two groups that turned violent and first "appeared to be a bit of a fist fight".

Ira Cronin, spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department, said it was not an active shooter situation.

"All it appears to be is two groups of people who were having a disagreement that got physical," Cronin said.

The incident took place at 4:34 pm local time, after which the mall was shut for the remaining day as the investigation followed.

Police said a man was found dead inside the building while three were transferred to a nearby hospital. Two of them were seriously injured while a third woman was being treated for minor injuries, who didn’t have any gunshot injury.

"The situation is contained and there is no ongoing threat to the community," police said on X.

Cronin added that no innocent bystander was hurt in the shooting incident.

Multiple people were detained by police but it was not clear whether the prime suspect of the shooting was among them.

Police are searching for anyone else who may have been involved, Cronin said, adding that police are asking witnesses to come forward with any information.

The Colorado mall will now be opened on Tuesday morning after the Christmas holiday.