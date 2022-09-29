Six years in prison for Myanmar OnlyFans model

A military court sentenced a lady from Myanmar to six years in prison for sharing images on adult membership site OnlyFans and other platforms.

Former doctor and model Nang Mwe San was accused of "harming culture and dignity" two weeks ago, according to military officials. She had previously participated in demonstrations against the military, which had taken over in a coup in 2021.

She is said to be the first person imprisoned in Myanmar for content on OnlyFans.

In August, the same law led to the arrest of another model who had shared photos of her protest participation on social media. In October, Thinzar Wint Kyaw will go on trial.

Nang Mwe San was found guilty of violating Section 33 (A) of the country's Electronics Transactions Law, which carries a maximum term of seven years, by selling and distributing pornographic images and videos on social media platforms.

The model resided in the North Dagon Township in Yangon, which is under the control of martial law.

Those accused of crimes are tried in a military court where they are denied rights including access to an attorney in such places and under state of emergency regulations that have been reaffirmed by the Myanmar junta government this year.

She was put on trial at the notorious Insein Prison Court, the biggest prison in Myanmar and the capital, where many political prisoners have been detained since the coup last year.

She was able to communicate with her daughter in recent weeks, but her mother told the BBC's Burmese Service that she was unaware of the sentence until military media made it official on Wednesday.

In February 2021, the military in Myanmar ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, setting off massive nationwide demonstrations and a broad-based opposition movement.

Since the military took over, an estimated 15,600 people, including Ms. Suu Kyi and other MPs, campaigners, and journalists, have been detained.

A freelance journalist for the BBC who was found guilty of communicating with a banned pro-democracy radio show launched by protestors last year saw her prison sentence enhanced by three years on Tuesday.

According to new rules that make statements deemed to incite terror or distribute "false news" about the military illegal, Htet Htet Khine had previously been given a three-year term of hard labour.

According to the monitoring group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, more than 12,000 people are still in custody and the dictatorship is believed to be responsible for the deaths of at least 2,322 political prisoners.

Vicky Bowman, a former British ambassador to Myanmar, and her husband were both sentenced to a year in prison earlier this month for violating immigration restrictions. However, their case is perhaps more likely to include broader political issues.

