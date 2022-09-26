Myanmar’s former diplomat urges Japan to debar junta envoy from Abe's funeral

Ahead of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s state funeral, a former diplomat, now dismissed after Myanmar’s military took over, criticised Japan for inviting the head of the Myanmar Embassy in Tokyo.

According to Japan Times, Aung Soe Moe said that inviting Myanmar's incumbent ambassador to Japan, Soe Han, would be a de facto recognition of the junta, given the state funeral will be attended by foreign leaders and representatives.

“We, Myanmar residents in Japan, have asked the Japanese Foreign Ministry not to invite anyone from the military to Mr Abe’s state funeral, a major international event,” said Aung Soe Moe, to the press in Tokyo.

He added, “What generals want is official recognition of their regime by the international community and to make the takeover of government a fait accompli.” Aung Soe Moe went on to cite the example of the UK which did not allow Myanmar’s representatives to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, earlier this month.

He also called for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to take a firm stance against the junta following the coup.

While Japan did not invite coup leader and army chief Min Aung Hlaing it would not make a difference if Prime Minister Kishida’s government allows the junta-appointed ambassador to attend a state-level event, the former diplomat noted.

Aung Soe Moe was dismissed after he joined the pro-democracy movement against the country’s military rule and is now reportedly working from Japan to bring democracy back to Myanmar, the local media reported.

He said that he and other pro-democracy advocates do not understand why the Japanese government would invite the representative of a violent regime which has quashed dissent and even targeted women and children, for the funeral of a former leader who himself was a victim of violence, reported the Japan Times.

“We oppose Japan letting the figure who we do not see as our representative attend Tuesday’s event,” said Aung Soe Moe. He also called for Tokyo to “sever ties with the Myanmar military immediately.” Notably, Japan has condemned the coup in Myanmar, however, this invitation to the junta is “not fair to Myanmar people,” said the former diplomat.

(With inputs from agencies)