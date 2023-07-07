Six killed, two injured after factory explosion in central Russia

At least six people were killed and two injured after a blast ripped through an explosives factory in Russia’s central Samara region.

The explosion occurred on Friday at the Promsintez plant in Chapayevsk city. "Eight people were injured, six of whom died," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency cited emergency services as saying.

The blast happened "as a result of the dismantling of equipment during repair work,” the emergency services were quoted as saying.

The Promsintez plant manufactures industrial explosives and chemicals that specialise in ammonal, nitric acid, technical sulfuric acid, explosive cartridge detonators and other products, Moscow Times newspaper reported. 1300 people work at factory Around 1,300 people work in the company’s mining and oil and gas sectors, according to its website.

The company that owns the factory was created in 1997, but the plant dates back to pre-revolutionary Russia, founded by the country's last tsar, Nicholas II, in 1911.

According to reports, Friday’s deadly blast is just one of several to have recently taken place at Russian explosives factories. Gravitas: Indian soldiers to march in Paris on Bastille Day Factory explosion a common occurrence In June, five people lost their lives due to a blast at an explosives factory in Russia’s central Tambov region. Tambov Governor Maxim Yegorov claimed that the explosion was caused by “human error” and “definitely not [the result of] a terrorist attack.”

In May, an explosion at another chemical plant in the Perm region, located 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, left two workers dead.

In Kazan, one worker was injured in a similar incident that occurred in April at a local plant.

Local media reports state that accidents are pretty common at Russian factories, and sometimes it turns deadly. Lax approach to safety rules is often cited as the main reason behind repeated explosions.

Additionally, many factories have been running at full speed in Russia since the start of the offensive in Ukraine, which recently completed 500 days.

(With inputs from agencies)