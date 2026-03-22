/Six killed in Qatar helicopter that crashed into Gulf nation’s waters; one still missing

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior on Sunday (Mar 22) said that six people were killed in the helicopter that had crashed in the regional waters of the Gulf state. The statement came after the authorities conducted search and rescue operations for the missing persons aboard the helicopter. The crash comes amid the rising hostilities in West Asia after US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior said that “within the framework of the ongoing search and rescue operations for the missing persons following the helicopter crash in the state’s territorial waters, search efforts have resulted in finding six out of seven who were on board.”

The further confirmed “death of those who were found”, adding that “specialised teams continue their intensive operations to find the last missing person.”

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The statement added, “The Ministry of Interior extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, praying to Almighty God to grant them His vast mercy, admit them into His spacious paradise, and give their families and loved ones patience and solace.”

How did the crash happen?

In an earlier statement, the defence ministry said that the helicopter had crashed in the regional waters due to a “technical malfunction” during routine duty. Qatar has been targeted repeatedly by Iran since the war broke out in the region. However, the government did not link the crash to the ongoing conflict.

West Asia war

The conflict in West Asia entered its 23rd day on March 22. Hostilities began on February 28 when the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program.

In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan. Iran has ruled out any possibility of a ceasefire, while US President Donald Trump has claimed victory multiple times, suggesting that the objective is nearly met. Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its operations in Lebanon, targeting Iran’s ally Hezbollah and has ruled out diplomacy with the Lebanese government.