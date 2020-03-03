Situation on Greek border is Europe's responsibility: Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union pledged financial assistance to Greece after migrants swept into the country from Turkey.

"The situation at our border is not only an issue for Greece to manage, it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole," Ursula von der Leyen, EU's executive Commission head said.

"We will hold the line and our unity will prevail," she announced alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the chiefs of the European Council and European Parliament.

Ursula von der Leyen said EU would provide $777 million to help manage the migrant crisis to the Greek government.

Additionally, the EU executive commission head said Frontex the border agency would provide further 100 guards including helicopters and vehicles.

"Our first priority is making sure that order is maintained at the Greek external border, which is also the European border," von der Leyen added.

Greece has suspended asylum procedures in a bid to prevent people from entering its territory, a move criticised by UN refugee agency (UNHCR).

According to the Greek government, nearly 24,203 people were stopped from crossing the border from Turkey between Saturday and Monday night.

Security forces used tear gas to prevent migrants from crossing into Greece as tensions raged on the border.

"The EU has an opportunity to show it has learned from the errors of the recent past by putting in place humane and efficient measures at the border that respect the right to seek asylum and people's dignity," EU director at Human Rights Watch, Lotte Leicht, said.