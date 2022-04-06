Single-use plastic bags banned in UAE capital Abu Dhabi from June  

The use of single-use plastic bags has been banned in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates from June, as per an announcement made by the government-run media office on Wednesday.

It is the latest move of the oil-rich country to achieve its ambitious carbon reduction goals, an AP report said.

The statement, however, did not specify how the upcoming ban would be enforced. It is unclear if the government will fine businesses, distribute other bags or charge people for their use.

The country also looks to get rid of single-use styrofoam cups, plates and food containers completely by 2024, the emirate has said.

In the neighbouring emirate of Dubai, a similar announcement was made. It said that it would start applying a 25-fil (6 cent) charge over plastic bags in July. This seems to have been done with the aim of phasing out the disposable bags in two years.

The UAE, which is a major oil producer, has declared it looks to attain carbon neutrality by 2050. This target, however, still remains difficult to assess.

The nation is also going to the host United Nations climate summit next year.

(With inputs from agencies)