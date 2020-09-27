Singapore becomes first to use facial verification in national ID

Simgapore is set to become the first in the world to use facial verification for national identity cards, which will allow citizens to access private and government services.

The service was earlier tested in a bank, and after its successful trial, it is now being rolled out all over the country.

This technology has been designed by a UK-based company called iProov. As per the initial reports, it has been understood that this technology will help not only recognise the face but also test if the concerned person is actually present there.

"You have to make sure that the person is genuinely present when they authenticate, that you're not looking at a photograph or a video or a replayed recording or a deepfake," said Andrew Bud, founder and chief executive of iProov.

The technology will be combined with Singapore's digital identity scheme SingPass, allowing participants to access government services.

"This is the first time that cloud-based face verification has been used to secure the identity of people who are using a national digital identity scheme," said Bud.

Facial verification technology will also help the police authorities get alerted when a criminal walks past.

"Face recognition has all sorts of social implications. Face verification is extremely benign," Bud said.

While the technology is new and exciting for few, some feel it might give access to the government into locals' private matters too.

However, as of now, the government is not planning to regulate or restrict the technology. "We don't really restrict how this digital face verification can be used, as long as it complies with our requirements," said Kwok Quek Sin, senior director of national digital identity at GovTech Singapore.

"And the basic requirement is that it is done with consent and with the awareness of the individual."

Technology partners and companies think many countries, who have a common national identity card/system, might want to join in on this revolutionary idea soon.