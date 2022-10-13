Singapore: 22-year-old influencer jailed for using adult website OnlyFans 

A content creator in Singapore has been fined and jailed for breaking obscenity laws, making it the country’s first conviction against adult site users.

On Wednesday, Titus Low was fined 3,000 Singaporean dollars ($2,087) and jailed for three weeks for sharing obscene photos and videos on adult website OnlyFans.

The court penalised 22-year-old Tow after he pleaded guilty of violating a police order that restricted his access to the adult subscription platform while he was under investigation for allegedly breaking obscenity laws.

According to CNN, which has quoted Tow’s layer, the 22-year-old man’s jail term will begin on October 26.

In Singapore, the sale and production of pornographic materials are illegal, but watching porn is not.

However, despite such stringent laws in place that seeks to restrict access to adult content online, OnlyFans has managed to amass a huge number of subscribers in the conservative southeast Asian country.

Low came under scrutiny after a woman filed a police complaint in December last year after she found his obscene images on her 12-year-old niece's phone.

After the complaint, the police seized his phone and iPad, restricting Low access to his OnlyFans account. But the 22-year-old model somehow regained his account and started sharing adult videos again. Apart from that, he had also created a second account.

He had joined the platform only in April this year, where he quickly become one of its biggest local stars.

Speaking to BBC last year, Low said that he had to be dependent on the site as it was his chief source of income.

According to local media reports, Low has over 210,000 followers on social media and is a well-known local influencer.

(With inputs from agencies)



