Silvio Berlusconi's mansion, the site of 'bunga bunga' sex parties, may now become a museum

Silvio Berlusconi's mansion, infamous for 'bunga bunga' sex parties, might transform into a museum dedicated to the former prime minister of Italy, who passed away in June at 86.

Silvio Berlusconi bought the Villa San Martino in Milan in the early 1970s. The billionaire hosted intimate business and political meetings at the villa, including the infamous 'bunga bunga' sex parties. The mansion's 70 rooms might open for private tours before becoming a museum for his followers.

Next week, the three-time Italian prime minister's lawyers will release his will. His wealth includes AC Monza Football Club, real-estate properties, yachts, and expensive artworks. However, the most considerable asset is Mediaset, Italy's largest commercial broadcaster and vehicle for his domination of the national debate. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Berlusconi invested in property, banking, media and football. The late politician has left an estimated $7.4 billion empire as of April 2023.

Turning the villa into a mansion was a general idea pondered between Berlusconi's family members and relatives. According to the newspaper Il Messaggero, the initial suggestion is to make the villa turned museum available for private tours before opening it to the public.

Silvio Berlusconi's Italian mansion tour might include a walk through his 70-room villa with artworks, including Rembrandt and Titian. There are hundreds of portraits, including many of himself. The mansion reportedly has a bathroom with the document he signed on national TV before the general election in 2001, promising the Italians to decrease taxes, create jobs and construct new infrastructure.

The mansion's library has around 10,000 books, including Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher's biographies. His office has gifts from world leaders, like the late Queen Elizabeth II and Libyan politician Muammar Gaddafi.

Visitors will be able to pay their respect to the late Silvio Berlusconi in the villa's enormous garden, which inhabits a marble mausoleum containing his remains. Berlusconi's speeches will project through the villa's hallways, Il Messaggero reported. Furthermore, the documentary Il fume della libertà (The River of Freedom), released in 2013 to mark the 20th anniversary of Forza Italia, will air on loop.

Berlusconi did not publicly name the person who would take over his empire. However, he has taken care of everyone in his will, including his ex-wives, a source close to him told the Guardian. He has two children, Marina and Pier Silvio, with his first wife, Carla Elvira Dall'Oglio, and three, Barbara, Elenora, and Luigi, with his second wife, Veronica Lario.

(With inputs from agencies)