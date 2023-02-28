81-year-old opens fire near school in Germany; injures self, teen

An 81-year-old man opened fire on Tuesday (February 28) near a primary school in the north-western town of Bramsche in Germany and critically injured a teen, police said, adding that the shooter also critically injured himself with the weapon. Both of them were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, a police spokesperson in the city of Osnabrueck further informed, asserting that "there was no danger to the public".

The shooting took place near the Martinusschule Primary School. However, it was not related to the school, an official statement, roughly translated from German, highlighted. "The elementary school was not affected by the use of firearms and at no time was there any danger to the students or teachers," the Osnabrueck Police stated. The scene was cordoned off, and the police investigation is ongoing. "Perpetrators and victims were apparently known, a connection with the school can be ruled out according to the current status of the investigation," the police further stressed.

Gun violence in Germany is not as rampant as the United States but several incidents have made headlines in the recent times. Last year, in January, a shooter opened fire at the Heidelberg University in the south-western part of the European country, killing one and injuring several others, before killing himself. Months later, two people were found dead in another shooting incident at a supermarket in Frankfurt. "Based on consistent witness statements, a man first shot a woman in the grocery store and then apparently took his own life," a police statement said at the time. The man was 58 while the woman was 53.

(With agency inputs)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE