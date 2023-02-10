Man dies after being shot near New York's bustling Times Square

Another person fell victim to gun violence in the US after being shot a few blocks from the heart of New York's Times Square, police said. Notably, last year, the area was made a gun-free zone. Police responded to an emergency call at around 5:30 pm local time and found the victim had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest near West 44 Street and 8th Avenue.

The 22-year-old man later succumbed to the injury at Mount Sinai West hospital, the New York Police Department said in a statement. No arrests have been made yet.

The shooting took place outside a fast-food restaurant and sent frightened bystanders running, local media reported. The incident has shocked everyone as the area near Times Square is adorned with illuminated electronic billboards and is almost always full of tourists.

"There was a stampede of people trying to get away," witness Will Colon told the New York Daily News.

"It was a couple young dudes who shot him," Colon said. "His body was laid right out on the sidewalk. He was face-up shaking."

"It didn't look like he was going to make it," he added.

Unnamed sources told the Daily News that two gunmen ran off on foot down Eighth Avenue after the shooting.

The possession of firearms in sensitive areas, such as bars, libraries, schools, government buildings, hospitals and vulnerable, heavily trafficked locations, including Times Square, has been banned since September.

Gun rights proponents have challenged the ban several times.

New York City's Democratic mayor Eric Adams, a former police officer, last year unveiled "Times Square: Gun Free Zone" signage for posting in and around the busy center of Manhattan.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE