US: At least three dead, four injured in another shooting at Los Angeles, California

Yet another deadly shooting has been reported in the United States as police said that at least three persons were killed and four others wounded in the latest incident in California on Saturday. The identities of the deceased were not released and the toll may go up as those injured were taken to a hospital and are reported to be in critical condition.



Beverly Crest, which is an upscale neighbourhood in Los Angeles, was shocked by the shooting incident that took place just after 2:30am (local time).

News agency The Associated Press reported that Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the three people who were killed in the shooting were in a vehicle.

Freciado expressed his inability to share details about what led to the shooting and said he did not have information yet. This is the fourth mass shooting in California this month.

Local media outlets reported that officers identified that seven people were shot when they responded. They said that three were confirmed dead, two men and one woman.

Reports noted that those who were in critical condition were sent to hospitals.

(more details to follow)

