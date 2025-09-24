At least one personn died and three were injured in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (September 24) after a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons confirmed the incident in an interview with CNN. He said those who were shot, "could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees."

He added that officials are still "working through" the details of the incident.

US Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, said in a post on X, "There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound."