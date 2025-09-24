Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /One killed, 2 injured in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas; shooter kills self

One killed, 2 injured in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas; shooter kills self

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 24, 2025, 19:10 IST | Updated: Sep 24, 2025, 19:12 IST
One killed, 2 injured in shooting at ICE facility in Dallas; shooter kills self

Representative image Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons confirmed the incident in an interview with CNN. He said those who were shot, "could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees."

At least one personn died and three were injured in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday (September 24) after a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office. The shooter is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Acting ICE director Todd Lyons confirmed the incident in an interview with CNN. He said those who were shot, "could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees."

He added that officials are still "working through" the details of the incident.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

US Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, said in a post on X, "There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

"While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop. Please pray for the victims and their families," she added.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics