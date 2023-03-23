Ship topples at Edinburgh dockyard, several people being treated for injuries

A ship tipped over at an Edinburgh dockyard, injuring 35 people, triggering the declaration of a major incident. The ship, a research vessel, tipped over at Imperial Dock, Leith. NHS Lothian said that 23 people were treated for injuries at the hospital, while others received treatment at the scene. People have been advised to stay away from A&E at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) and only attend in case of an emergency.

Fifteen patients were taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, four to the Western general hospital and two to Victoria hospital, the Scottish ambulance service said. A spokesperson for NHS Lothian said eight patients were still in the Royal Infirmary and some of them have serious injuries.

A day of drama unfolded as research vessel Petrel became dislodged from its holding on a dry dock. Pictures of the ship show the 3,000-tonne vessel leaning at a 45-degree angle. The ship is owned by US Navy and the US Consulate in Edinburgh is keeping a watch on the situation.

"We thank the emergency services for their prompt response. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident," US Consulate said.

RV Petrel became dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock at about 8:35 am and soon after the police, ambulances and fire crews were called in. Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources were also dispatched to the scene.

A Scotland Police spokesperson said, “Police were called to attend at around 8.35 am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene.”

The Leith councillor Adam McVey, informing about the incident, said the ship dislodged from its holding amid strong winds. “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks – a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds. Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area," he tweeted.

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of acute services at NHS Lothian, said, "There are no plans at this time to postpone appointments or elective procedures tomorrow, but assessments continue and patients will be contacted directly if the situation changes."

The coastguard also dispatched teams to the scene. “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh. At around 9.30 am, Coastguard rescue teams from Fisherrow, South Queensferry and Kinghorn were sent to the scene," a spokesperson said.

Others who are in need of urgent care have been asked to contact their GP or NHS 24.

(With inputs from agencies)

