'Shifting in radical direction younger': COVID-19 cases surge in Florida, California

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases nationwide, New York which was the epicentre of the virus opened its doors for business.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in several states in the United States with California reporting more cases than a few months ago and Florida reporting 100,000 cases on Monday.

Florida's health department reported 2,926 new infections with the total COVID-19 infections surging to 100,217 which includes 3,173 deaths. However, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has linked the increased COVID-19 cases to rising number of tests undertaken by state authorities.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis said that he was concerned over the virus "shifting in a radical direction younger". "What we've seen now has been a really significant increase in positive test results for people in the 20s and 30s," the Florida governor said while adding that there was evidence that there's "transmission within those communities, particularly among people in the 20s and 30s".

Meanwhile, California recorded 3,702 hospitalizations over coronavirus which is the highest since April even as the state reopened amid the pandemic. Health officials reported that Los Angeles County reported the most number of cases along with Orange and Riverside.

Authorities have blamed loosing of social distancing norms leading to widespread increse in cases. California has reported 178,054 coronavirus cases along with 5,515 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, President Trump said that US death toll which has surpassed 120,000 could reach 150,000 people, "It could go beyond that". In New York, 20,000 people have died due to the virus as it opened for business.

