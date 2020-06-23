United States goes past 120,000 coronavirus deaths: Johns Hopkins University tally

The United States 120,000 deaths due to coronavirus after reporting 425 fatalities in last 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University tally showed on Monday.

Coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the American country with over 2.31 million cases of the virus. Out of these cases 640,000 have been cured and discharged, according to the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

These figures have seen a rise against previous day's 305 deaths, which was one of the lowest in months.

Country's epicentre New York has taken a major step by reopening non-essential businesses as life is slowly coming back to normal in the US.

But some 20 states, primarily in the south and west, have seen a rebound in infections. And out of them Florida has passed around 100,000 cases and 3,000 cases were detected on Monday itself.

The second wave of coronavirus is feared in the country as the US economy is reopening and the anti-racism protests continue to rage.

Trump's Tulsa rally was also criticized as a potential COVID-19 "superspreader" event.