/Sheikh Hasina warns Bangladesh risks return to ‘dark days’, vows comeback

Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has warned that the country risks slipping back into the “dark days” of 2001 to 2006, when the BNP was in power, citing the growing influence of militant and extremist forces. She made the remarks in an email interview. Hasina, who has been living in self-imposed exile in India since the fall of her Awami League government following student-led protests in 2024, also said she plans to return to Bangladesh “very soon.”