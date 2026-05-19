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Sheikh Hasina warns Bangladesh risks return to ‘dark days’, vows comeback

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 19, 2026, 14:31 IST | Updated: May 19, 2026, 14:31 IST
Sheikh Hasina warns Bangladesh risks return to ‘dark days’, vows comeback

File photo of Sheikh Hasina. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

In a recent interview from exile in India, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina warned that the country risks returning to the "dark days" of extremist influence seen under past BNP rule. She also vowed to return "very soon" once democratic rights are restored.

Bangladesh's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has warned that the country risks slipping back into the “dark days” of 2001 to 2006, when the BNP was in power, citing the growing influence of militant and extremist forces. She made the remarks in an email interview. Hasina, who has been living in self-imposed exile in India since the fall of her Awami League government following student-led protests in 2024, also said she plans to return to Bangladesh “very soon.”


However, she suggested that her return would depend on the restoration of political rights and the creation of a democratic environment. The Awami League remains banned in Bangladesh, while Hasina has been sentenced to death by the country’s International Crimes Tribunal.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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