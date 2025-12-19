/Sharif Osman Hadi death brings Bangladesh to the boil again - Protests, anti-India sentiment, Yunus address, and other top developments

The death of radical student leader Sharif Osman Hadi on Thursday (Dec 18), days after being shot by unidentified assailants, has sparked overnight protests in Bangladesh, with rampaging violent mobs attacking the Indian High Commission, media houses and the party offices of the Awami League (AL). A year after AL leader and former prime minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted and fled to India, Hadi was campaigning to fight the elections as an independent candidate. Bangladesh interim government chief Muhammad Yunus promised to bring to justice those behind his killing. There is no proof linking the AL or India to the killing but the anti-India sentiment is rising. Here are the top developments:

Who was Sharif Osman Hadi, and how did he die?

Sharif Osman Hadi was a 32-year-old leader of Inqilab Mancha, a radical student group of Dhaka University at the forefront of the violent student-led street protests that led to the downfall of Hasina’s government. In his rousing speeches, he had made several provocative statements, including some that targeted India for the perceived support of the Hasina regime. Along with other youth leaders, Hadi emerged as a face of the Bangladesh uprising of August 2024.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On December 12, Hadi was shot in the head by masked attackers in Dhaka while leaving a mosque during his election campaign as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency for the general elections scheduled for next February. He was airlifted to Singapore on December 15 for advanced treatment, having sustained injuries and brain stem damage. He died at the Singapore General Hospital’s neurosurgical ICU on Thursday (Dec 18) in Singapore.

Who killed Sharif Osman Hadi?

A manhunt was launched by police, who released the names of two key suspects.One of them is Foysal Karim Masud, whose family members were arrested. Police also offered a reward of 5 million taka (around $42,000) for any information leading to the apprehension of the suspects. At least 20 people have been held so far. The investigation is continuing.

Immediately after the shooting, unfounded allegations were made against the Awami League and India, with the killing seen in Bangladesh as politically motivated to destabilise the country ahead of the elections.

Hadi was known for his anti-India rhetoric, having threatened to join India’s north-eastern states with Bangladesh. His supporters are alleging, without proof, that some suspects have fled to India and are demanding their extradition.

Indian diplomatic missions targeted in Hadi death protests

Since the news of Hadi’s death, protesters took to the streets, attacking government property and media houses, including the offices of prominent newspapers like The Daily Star and Prothom Alo. Some journalists were reportedly trapped during the attacks on the media houses.

India’s High Commission in Dhaka and the diplomatic mission in Chattogram were also targeted, according to reports. Some in the crowds were seen chanting anti-India slogans and accusing authorities of failing to protect Hadi.

The offices of the Awami League and several cultural institutions were attacked, with student groups from Dhaka University and other institutions joining the rallies.

The protesters are demanding justice and the resignation of the home affairs adviser

Inqilab Mancha declared Hadi a “martyr in the struggle against Indian hegemony”. While calling for calm, groups like the National Citizen Party (NCP) and others urged unity against “fascist forces”.

What did Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus say?

In a televised address on Thursday night, the interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus called Hadi’s death an “irreparable loss to the nation’s political and democratic sphere”.

He described the attack on Hadi as a premeditated effort by a “powerful network” to derail democracy and elections.

Yunus also promised a transparent investigation with “no leniency” towards perpetrators. He urged calm and restraint, and asked people to allow law enforcement agencies to do their work.

Bangladesh mourns Hadi as questions are raised on free and fair elections

The government has declared a day of state mourning on Friday (Dec 19). National flags will be flown at half-mast, and special prayers will be held nationwide to honour Hadi and in support of his family.

The situation in the South Asian nation remains tense, bringing into doubt whether the interim government can ensure a violence-free and fair election, the first since the 2024 uprising, in February