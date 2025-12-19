/Bangladesh: Violence Erupts After Uprising Leader Osman Hadi's Death

Bangladesh: Bangladesh has been plunged into turmoil following the death of 2024 uprising leader Osman Hadi, who succumbed to gunshot injuries in Singapore after being attacked by masked gunmen in Dhaka. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have released photos of a suspect and are conducting an intensive manhunt, urging the public to come forward with information. Violent protests have broken out in major cities, with demonstrators demanding justice and attacking media offices, while the interim government has called for calm and promised swift action against those responsible.