As the tensions rise in Bangladesh following the death of the youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was killed in an assassination attempt, violent protesters hurled stones at the Assistant High Commission of India and nearby residences of officials in the port city of Chittagong. Smoke billowed in the region as law enforcement confirmed arson incidents in the area. This comes after protests broke out in several parts of the country after Hadi died in a Singapore hospital on Thursday (Dec 19).

Thousands of people took to the streets after the youth leader’s death, demanding his killers’ arrest. Angry protestors set fire to several buildings in the capital, including offices of two leading newspapers, with staff trapped inside.

Hadi, the leader of the country’s 2024 pro-democracy uprising, was a polarising figure known for his strong anti-India stance. He was shot by masked assailants while leaving a mosque in Dhaka. Hadi was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries on Thursday (Dec 18).

At least three cases of arson were reported in Dhaka early Friday (Dec 19), according to a spokesperson for the Fire Brigade and Civil Defence force. Buildings of newspapers, Daily Star and Prothom Alo, were targeted in the attacks. The protestors have accused the two largest papers of aligning with India, where the former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has been staying after her ouster.