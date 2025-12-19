/Bangladesh Uprising Leader Osman Hadi Dies in Singapore, Violence Erupts

Bangladesh: Bangladesh's 2024 uprising leader Osman Hadi has died in a Singapore hospital after being critically injured in a shooting attack in Dhaka. Hadi, a key figure in the student-led protests that led to the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was rushed to Singapore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries. His death has sparked widespread protests and violence across Bangladesh, with police launching a manhunt for his attackers and releasing photos of suspects.