/Bangladesh youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi succumbed to injuries after assassination attempt

A youth Bangladesh leader, Sharif Osman Hadi, has died in Singapore after succumbing to his injuries from an assassination attempt, officials confirmed on Thursday (Dec 18). Hadi was the spokesperson political platform Inqilab Mancho. He was critically injured after unidentified assailants shot him in Dhaka on December 12. He was rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to the Evercare Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Last week, he was airlifted for better medical treatment and was admitted to the Singapore General Hospital’s Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit. Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death and said in a statement, “Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Mr (Sharif Osman) Hadi succumbed to his injuries.”

The Singapore foreign ministry said it is assisting the Bangladesh High Commission in the country with arrangements to repatriate Hadi’s body to Bangladesh. Inqilab Mancho also announced Hadi’s death in a social media post, saying he passed away after fighting for his life for six days, as reported by the Bangladesh news channel Daily Star.

After the assassination attempt, Bangladesh’s chief adviser Muhammad Yunus condemned the attack, calling election-related violence “completely unacceptable.”