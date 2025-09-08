/Share common interest in Indian ocean, says Mauritius FM Ramful ahead of PM Navin's India visit

Ahead of Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam's India visit, Mauritius FM DhananjayRamful has emphasised on strong partnership with India and how both countries share 'common interest in the Indian ocean'. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said during the visit, 'there is going to be some more advanced and enhanced partnership when it comes to maritime security in this part of the Indian Ocean'. PM Navin travels to India months after PM Modi visited Mauritius. The Indian PM was the chief guest at the country's Independence Day celebrations.

How significant is this visit of your Prime Minister?

Dhananjay Ramful: It will be a very important visit. Last visit of the current PM Navin Ramgoolam to India was in 2014 for the oath-taking ceremony of PM Narendra Modi. He was the only leader, who was not from SAARC, to be invited by India. Very privileged occasion for us, given also the fact that the Prime Minister is welcoming our prime minister in his constituency in Varanasi, which is considered as a holy place for many Indians. So the visit is very significant in terms of cooperation as well. There is going to be the private sector and the economic development board that is going to form part of the delegation. And we are currently planning to have a business meeting in Mumbai.

You pointed out about the Banaras Varanasi, PMs to have bilateral. How do you see this development as and he also travels to Ayodhya as well.

Dhananjay Ramful: Maybe to remind you that when PM Modi came to Mauritius on the occasion of our 57th celebration of Independence Day, we signed a new strategic partnership agreement between the two countries. And the visit will also be a follow up on the new vision that we have signed. And also, as you mentioned, there are going to be a few visits to religious sites, including Ayodhya.

What are the deliverables expected?

Dhananjay Ramful: There are going to be several MOUs that going to be assigned. 2 important MOUs are going to be in relation to the energy sector. Currently, Mauritius is facing some challenges in regard to its energy production. There were experts from India who came to Mauritius last month and they carried out a survey on the energy sector. Some recommendations were made in terms of renewable energy and also liquefied natural gas production. So there is going to be an MOU on the energy sector where we can explore the possibility of getting capacity building and assistance from India. There is going to be also in terms of infrastructure development an MOU on what they call high level community-based development. So, it consists of several projects where India is going to provide some grants to Mauritius, for Mauritius to develop some projects on infrastructure.

How India, Mauritius working in Indian ocean region. Also India's support on Chagos issue?

Dhananjay Ramful: Yes, both India and Mauritius share common interest when it comes to the Indian Ocean. We also are very thankful to India for the support that they have always given to Mauritius for our fight to get back the Chagos. When PM Modi came for the independence celebration, he initiated a new vision, the Mahasagar, on that issue there is going to be some more advanced and enhanced partnership when it comes to maritime security in this part of the Indian Ocean.