Shanghai reports virus surge as other Chinese cities set up restrictions

Shanghai reported a surge in coronavirus cases as the northwestern Chinese city of Xian put restrictions on the movement of citizens.

Shanghai which has become the epicentre of the virus reported 3,590 symptomatic and 19,923 asymptomatic cases even as the city battles a lockdown.

Reports said Chinese authorities have moved to set up temporary COVID-19 beds with food supply running low in the city.

China has stuck to its "zero Covid" policy shutting down cities and areas which have reported very few cases.

The new coronavirus wave has severely hit economic activity as carmakers warned severe supply chain disruption due to the outbreak in Shanghai. Reports claim several top Chinese cities have imposed some form of quarantine curb.

Shenzhen had also gone into a lockdown in March with infections reported in others cities as authorities grapple with the virus. Reports say transportation activity has been hit as toll stations on highways have been shut.

Amid the rising cases, President Xi insisted that China must stick to its "dynamic COVID clearance" policy as authorities in Shanghai warned of strict punishment for those who violated COVID-19 rules.

