Due to China's hard lockdowns, US orders non-essential staff to leave Shanghai embassy

Even as China faces a drastic rise in the number of reported coronavirus cases, the country continues to stick to its ‘zero Covid’ policy. The US said on Tuesday that it had ordered all non-essential embassy personnel from the US consulate in Shanghai to leave due to China's tight lockdowns.

China’s "zero Covid" policy aims to eliminate infections using rigid lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions.

As per an AFP report, due to a sudden surge of cases in March, the policy has come under a strain in Shanghai. Last month more than 100,000 cases were reported in the city of 25 million population. This led to a lockdown of the city, which in turn led to public panic and outcry over food shortages.

The inflexible policy of sending those who tested positive to quarantine centres also invited criticism, not only from citizens but also from other countries. Nations voiced their concerns about children being separated from their families.

A statement by US’s Beijing embassy said that the US State Department has ordered the departure "due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak", and as there was concern among American diplomats “about the safety and welfare of US citizens with People's Republic of China officials."

"It is best for our employees and their families to be reduced in number and our operations to be scaled down as we deal with the changing circumstances on the ground," added the statement.

Beijing has responded to the US complaints, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian blasting the US for making "groundless accusations" and stressing that China's strategy is "scientific and effective."

Shanghai officials have said that the city will not relax in the least and that they are preparing tens of thousands of extra beds to accommodate anybody who tests positive for the virus, regardless of whether or not they show symptoms.

According to a Reuters report, despite an increase in instances, Shanghai on Monday began to ease the lockdown since it is becoming increasingly difficult for residents of China's wealthiest city to obtain food and medications.

