New York City, United States

Millions of Americans will face dangerous weather conditions this week as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, with an Arctic blast set to bring severe storms, frigid temperatures and potential snow across large parts of the United States.

Advertisment

Forecasters have warned of significant disruptions, from heavy snow in the northeast to thunderstorms in the south, just as an estimated 80 million people are expected to travel to visit family and friends for the holidays.

Also read | Seoul hit by heaviest November snowfall, disrupting flights and commuting

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning on Monday about an "Arctic outbreak" expected to begin Thursday (Nov 28), impacting the Northern Rockies and Northern Plains before moving into the Midwest by the weekend. US states like Idaho, Montana and Washington State are likely to experience freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills, making travel treacherous.

Advertisment

Watch | England, Wales & Scotland Reel With Aftermath Of Storm Bert

Record-breaking travel numbers meet stormy conditions

Advertisment

The storm arrives just as Americans are set to embark on what is expected to be one of the busiest travel periods in recent years. American Automobile Association estimates that 80 million people will travel at least 50 miles this Thanksgiving, which would set a new record for the holiday. With roads already crowded and airports bracing for delays, the storm could make conditions even worse, especially in the Midwest and along the East Coast.

Also read | US threatens tariffs on Canada and Mexico, sparking trade crisis

Where will it snow?

While the storm's track remains somewhat uncertain, heavy snowfall is expected in the southern Sierra Nevada, Intermountain West and Central Rockies early in the week. By Thursday, snow showers will reach the Great Lakes region, with Michigan's Upper Peninsula potentially receiving up to eight inches of snow.

(With inputs from agencies)